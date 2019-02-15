Storm Forces Closure of I-80 on Friday before Busy Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- Blinding snow and whiteout conditions forced the closure of Interstate 80 at Colfax.

"I should probably go home, but I need to get up there so I’m going to wait it out," driver Matt Westphal said.

Those who got an early start tried to get around the roadblock with no luck.

"We tried to go up 49 and 20 and as we got up to 49 and 20 it was posted as Closed, so no detours," driver Lenin Salinas said.

The only people being let through were homeowners who had to show I.D.

That left visitors with ski passes or reservations with some tough choices.

Beyond the closure, whiteout conditions and blowing snow made driving treacherous, with spinouts commonplace.

The storm is expected linger for much of weekend, playing a role in decision making even when the if when I-80 reopens.

"By the time we get to Reno, we’ll waste an entire Friday and now on our way back, " driver Oscar Duarte said. "Ee don’t know if we’re going to get stuck on the way back."