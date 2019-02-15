Suspected Gunman Arrested in Active Shooting Situation in Illinois

Posted 1:33 PM, February 15, 2019

AURORA, Illinois -- A suspected shooter in Aurora, Illinois, has been apprehended, according to the city's official social media.

Four police officers were injured as were a "number of civilians," Aurora Illinois Ward 4 Alderman Bill Donnell told CNN, citing Deputy Mayor Chuck Nelson.

Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center are receiving patients from the shooting, according to Olga Solares, spokeswoman for Mercy.

Exact numbers and conditions are not known at this time.

Some schools near the shooting site went into "soft" lockdown, according to a message on the West Aurora School District 129 website.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is responding to the scene, the agency tweeted.

Aurora has about 201,000 residents. It is 40 miles west of Chicago.

This is a developing story.

