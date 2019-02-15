The 69th Annual Sacramento Autorama Returns to the Cal Expo Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karma Dickerson is out at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds getting a preview of the 69th Annual Sacramento Autorama.

The three-day show will feature over 500 vehicles on display inside of the Cal Expo buildings competing to win the prestigious “Custom d’Elegance” award, or one of the show’s many other awards, as well as an additional 300 cars participating in the 11th Annual Sacramento Autorama Drive-In on Saturday and Sunday.

69th Annual Sacramento Autorama

February 15-17

For more information, click HERE