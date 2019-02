TAHOE CITY — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has reported a double shooting in Tahoe City at the Boatworks Mall Saturday evening.

Tahoe City shooting incident. Please avoid the area at Boatworks Mall pic.twitter.com/En4HimraNE — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 17, 2019

Spokesperson, Lt. Scott Andrew, is en route to the scene but reports that the area is secure and there is no active shooter.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

I am en route to the scene of the shooting. More information will follow as it develops. https://t.co/apJieucYl7 — Lt. Andrew Scott (@AndrewScottPCSO) February 17, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 News for updates as new information becomes available.