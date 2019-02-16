Granite Bay Couple Say They Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Their Own Home

Watch Bridgette Bjorlo’s report tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

GRANITE BAY — A couple in their seventies say thieves broke into their home in Granite Bay just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, taking off with jewelry and other valuables.

“I feel violated,” expressed Marian May.

May is happy to be alive after one of the two thieves, “came over and held a gun to my head,” on the family room sofa.

May says, the man demanded money and jewelry.

“He said, ‘you’ll be alright, I’m not going to hurt you.’ And then he said, ‘what’s the combination to the safe,’” May explained.

May says she managed to stay calm, even with a gun pointed at her head, and agreed to give the man the code.

“He left and came back and sat by me. I heard a second person in the laundry room emptying the safe,” May stated.

Her husband Dennis was asleep in the bedroom at the time.

He’s hard of hearing and says he didn’t know what had happened until later.

“She handled it excellent,” he said. “Couldn’t have done a better job.”

May says she’s grateful that Dennis wasn’t there.

“I feel like he would have overreacted because he can’t hear and he would have said something that might have changed the story,” she said.

Less than 24 hours after the crime, the Mays say they’re still in shock as they process just what unfolded inside their home.

“You’re actually in slow motion and then by the next day, you wake up and think about what could have happened,” said Dennis May.

The Mays say the thieves took off with jewelry, money, social security cards and an entire coin collection.

Items that Marian and Dennis say can thankfully all be replaced.

“Those are just things and I came out alive. It could have been different,” Marian May said.