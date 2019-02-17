Around 20 Bullets Hit Car Carrying Two Adults and Toddler in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Bullets flew in Stockton as a man, women and toddler were trapped inside a car.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday night's drive-by shooting.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, Andrea Lopez, says the victims told investigators they were possibly being followed.

“They noticed that the same vehicle was still following closely behind them," Lopez said. "So they decided to pull over on the southeast corner of F and Vine and this is when the suspect vehicle shot approximately 22 rounds into their vehicle."

The 28-year-old male driver was hit twice.

No one else was harmed.

“It has to be a miracle, the mother or the 2-year-old toddler to not receive any injuries in this case and the driver to only be hit twice out of those 22 rounds. They're very lucky,” Lopez stated.

An anonymous caller alerted authorities to the shooting but by the time deputies arrived, the victims were gone.

“I understand that the mother of the child ran and checked on her vehicle screaming '[my] baby, [my] baby.’ And when she realized her child was OK, she drove the three of them to the hospital,” Lopez said.

The sheriff's office says the victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say it's unclear if he or anyone else in the car was targeted.

“I'm not sure if there was one shooter or multiple shooters in this case,” Lopez said.

Investigators say they're looking for a newer looking white, four-door sedan with paper plates.

They're asking anyone with information to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.