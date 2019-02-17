Disgraced Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Released from Prison

Posted 11:16 AM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, February 17, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Former congressman Anthony Weiner arrives at a New York courthouse for his sentencing in a sexting case on September 25, 2017 in New York City. As part of his plea deal, Weiner, who is separated from wife Huma Abedin, has agreed not to appeal the prosecutors' recommendation of 21 to 27 months in jail. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

AYER, Mass. (AP) — Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts.

The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017. He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston in Ayer, Massachusetts.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website now shows Weiner is in the custody of its Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn, New York. It’s not immediately clear when he was transferred and where he’s currently staying. Emails were sent to the bureau, federal court in New York and Weiner’s lawyer requesting comment.

The bureau website shows Weiner is slated to complete his sentence May 14.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 42.561195 by -71.589905.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.