Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing in Vallejo

VALLEJO — A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing on an unoccupied island in the area of Skaggs Island in Vallejo Sunday morning.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, 10 passengers were on board when the balloon caught a tail wind and drifted several miles off course, pushing the balloon towards power lines.

Due to where the hot air balloon landed, all 10 passengers and the pilot were stuck on the island which is not accessible by land. With assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter, deputies were able to provide a ride back to safety.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.