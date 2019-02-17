National Weather Service: Mountain Travel is Highly Discouraged

Multiple agencies are discouraging travel towards higher elevation locations like Reno and Tahoe.

⛓Chains required on I-80 from Colfax to Nevada. The Emigrant Gap off ramp has plenty of snow. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oQg3VwBuWe — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 17, 2019

Sections of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 currently have chain controls in effect.

Eastbound I-80 traffic is backed up from the Colfax chain control station all the way down to Weimar Crossroads. pic.twitter.com/yV6kNCGMZ9 — Lt. Andrew Scott (@AndrewScottPCSO) February 17, 2019

SUNDAY UPDATE: Hazardous winter driving conditions continue today, with low snow down to 1500 feet. Chain controls remain in effect on 50 and 80. Expect major delays. Check @NWSSacramento @NWSReno for storm info. pic.twitter.com/YXP4sILYWU — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 17, 2019

Caltrans, the National Weather Service and various California Highway Patrol and Sheriff agencies are urging drivers who choose to bear the weather conditions to be prepared.

Hazardous mountain travel conditions are expected through this evening. Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED. If you must travel, be prepared for major travel delays & winter driving conditions. Bring chains, extra food & water, & winter clothes. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eSKfLfvqgI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 17, 2019

Eastbound I-80 at Canyon Way. Traffic backed up for a few miles for chain control at Colfax. Expect long delays. Please reconsider your travel plans over the summit today. pic.twitter.com/s97fZBrOGx — CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) February 17, 2019

It is reported that travel time can take hours longer than normal.