National Weather Service: Mountain Travel is Highly Discouraged

Multiple agencies are discouraging travel towards higher elevation locations like Reno and Tahoe.
Sections of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 currently have chain controls in effect.
Caltrans, the National Weather Service and various California Highway Patrol and Sheriff agencies are urging drivers who choose to bear the weather conditions to be prepared.
Travelers are encouraged to bring chains, extra food and water and winter clothes in preparation for the long delays.
It is reported that travel time can take hours longer than normal.