Small El Dorado County Communities Pushing for Solutions to Congested Roads

POLLOCK PINES — When Highway 50 shuts down and there’s no alternate route to South Lake Tahoe travelers park and wait in communities like Pollock Pines.

Last week, traffic became more congested than usual for this time of year, with cars lined up bumper-to-bumper on narrow, snow-covered roads.

“There was nowhere we could go, we were stuck,” Hartnett said. “We had to sit in the traffic three, four, five hours to get home.”

For people in the towns, things got pretty hectic.

“Within an hour traffic was all backed up bumper-to-bumper,” said Tanya Capps.

It took locals several hours to navigate the crowds and get home.

“Extremely inconvenient. Multiple friends on Facebook posted it took them five to seven hours to get home from work. It’s usually a 10-minute drive or less,” Capps said.

The traffic became so problematic that El Dorado County residents began calling for a solution.

“We can’t even get off the exit at times,” said Joseph Tilley.

A petition circulating the internet is calling to redirect traffic away from residential neighborhoods during intermittent highway closures. Residents want to discuss options with transportation officials to only allow locals through the area.

“It just gets very congested,” Tilley told FOX40. “There were vehicles parked up and down the entire road. They’re blocking everything, so none of us who live up here can get out.”

They hope to cut down on tourist traffic and make travel around town hassle-free.

“We never want to see that again,” Hartnett said. “I’ve been up here 18 years and have never seen anything like it.”

The petition also aims to change the way GPS apps re-route drivers in order to steer them away from residential areas when major highways close.