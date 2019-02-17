Snow Surprises Auburn Residents as it Lightly Fell in the Area

Watch Jessica Mensch’s report on FOX40 News at 5 p.m.

AUBURN — At just over 1,200 feet in elevation, you don’t see snow in Auburn too often.

So, even just a light dusting is pretty exciting for locals.

On a trek to Tahoe to play in the snow, the Prado family was able to pull over for a snow ball fight, much sooner than usual.

“We don’t get to see snow where we live at. It’s pretty cool and fun,” exclaimed 9-year-old, Maribel Prado.

There wasn’t a ton of snow but there was enough to cover windshields.

Snow creeped down to lower elevations today. At just over 1200 feet, Auburn saw a dusting @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/zR9rkMtYnr — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 17, 2019

“What I love about it is the quiet… it makes the sound muffled. Everything is like a blanket of white it’s pretty awesome,” said Daryl Grigsby.

Semi-trucks lined the highway from Auburn to Applegate where chain controls were required for truck drivers.

Road conditions get worse as you get higher up the hill.

“It’s great as long as I don’t have to shovel it,” Kirk Harrison said excitedly.

Harrison is stocking up on wood in Colfax just in case there are outages.

“When it snows this much the tree branches get heavy and take down the power lines,” he said.

He’s thankful to still have power for now and for all this snow.

“These last few years, this is probably the most we’ve seen in this area. It’s good for the local businesses. That’s the good thing,” Harrison said.

While people who live in Auburn are happy to have seen the snow in their area at all, they’re hoping to get another round of it before the season’s over.