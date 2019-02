SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen people were waiting to be rescued after becoming trapped on a ride at SeaWorld Monday night.

#HappeningNow I’m hearing rescue officials talking over a loudspeaker asking each gondola how many people are inside and how many children. These people have been stuck on the Bayside Skyride now for nearly 3 hours.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/EXL6RmIEdB — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

FOX40 sister station KSWB reports six to seven gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on “Bayside Skyride” around 7:22 p.m., according to San Diego police. Between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was working to rescue passengers.