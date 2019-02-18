Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
54°
54°
Low
32°
High
55°
Tue
34°
56°
Wed
35°
55°
Thu
36°
56°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Posted 1:40 PM, February 18, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:29PM, February 18, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
TMZ Live
Watch on FOX40 at 4pm
TMZ.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Woman Stabs Williams CHP Officer During Traffic Stop on I-5
National Weather Service: Mountain Travel is Highly Discouraged
Travelers Headed Toward Lake Tahoe Urged to Turn Around By Those Already Stuck in Traffic
Granite Bay Couple Say They Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Their Own Home
Latest News
Woman Accused of Dragging Dog Behind Electric Scooter Now Faces Charges
Man Breaks Through Wall at Dollar General Store to Steal Cigarettes
Sacramento Man Arrested During Virginia Capitol Protest Over Northam
A 5-Year-Old was Teased for Looking Like a Boy, So Her Teacher Chopped Off Her Own Hair to Show Support
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.