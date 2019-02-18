Cross-Country Skiers and Their Dog Rescued after Spending Weekend Lost in the Snow

Dennis Shanahan will have this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

PIONEER — Along Highway 88, north of Pioneer and south of Kirkwood, the forest floor is covered in 10 to 15 feet of snow.

Overnight temperatures have been dipping down into the single digits.

It was in that environment that two cross-country skiers got lost in a snowstorm Saturday with their dog, Parker.

A helicopter from the CHP Valley Division Air Operations in Auburn was called out to help in the search.

Rescue crews on the ground led by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department had been searching using snowmobiles. But the search was difficult because the snow was so deep.

The helicopter team spotted ski tracks and a snow shelter on Monday morning.

The skiers were flown by CareFlight and CALSTAR to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for cold-related injuries. The pair, along with Parker, is expected to be fine.

They did several things right, including having a cell phone, warm clothes and the ability to build a snow cave. But this is a good lesson for anyone venturing out into the deep snow.