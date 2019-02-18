Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Expected to Leave Justice Department in Mid-March

Posted 6:47 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45PM, February 18, 2019

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave the Justice Department in mid-March, according to a Justice Department official who spoke to CNN Monday.

The official disputed the idea that the timing of Rosenstein’s departure has anything to do with the latest revelations from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, emphasizing that the plan was always that Rosenstein would help with the transition for his successor and then leave.

CNN has previously reported that Rosenstein was planning to leave his post after Barr was confirmed.

The new deputy attorney general could be announced as early as this week. As CNN has reported, Attorney General Bill Barr has selected Jeffrey Rosen as his deputy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.