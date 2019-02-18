El Dorado County Deputies Searching for Mother Missing Since Valentine’s Day

FOX40’s Jessica Mensch will have complete reports tonight on FOX40 News at 5 & 6.

EL DORADO HILLS — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since Valentine’s Day.

Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play, but family and friends say the disappearance is very out of character.

Kasey Frey can’t help but worry for her dear friend Brooke Harris.

“I have known Brooke for two years through the dog rescue that I’m a board member of. She’s a volunteer for us. She’s a very loving person,” Frey said. “We had an immediate connection, an immediate friendship. But this is nothing I ever would have ever thought would have happened.”

Harris was last seen on surveillance video at the Red Hawk Casino around 4:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Her husband reported her missing that same day.

“Later on, her cell phone was found in her house. There was no evidence of foul play or any criminal activity inside of her house,” El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant Anthony Prencipe said.

Now, investigators are asking for help in finding Harris, who is a wife and a mother of two.

She was last seen in her car — a gray, 2015 Toyota Highlander with California plates.

“We just want to check her welfare at this point,” Prencipe said. “When a missing person is reported to us, we do everything we can to find where they are.”

Documents filed with the California Board of Registered Nursing show she had her nursing license revoked in 2016 for admitting to drinking alcohol on the job.

Her license was reinstated just 10 days ago.

If she is somewhere listening, her friends have a message for her.

“That we love her and we want her home,” Frey said.

Anyone with information about Harris’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.