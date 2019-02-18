Firefighters Respond to South Sac Home Twice in 6 Hours

SACRAMENTO — Firefighters responded to a home for the second time in just six hours Monday morning in South Sacramento.

Crews first responded to the home on 52nd Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport late Sunday night for a grease fire on the stove, according to the fire department.

Firefighters returned around 5:30 a.m. for an attic fire. Crews were at the scene removing the ceiling and insulation to make sure no embers remained.

It was not immediately clear if the two fires were related, but both are being investigated.

There were no reported injuries.