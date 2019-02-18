Gunman At Large after Shooting in Trader Joe’s Distribution Center Parking Lot

STOCKTON — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot Monday in a secured Stockton parking lot.

The Stockton Police Department reports just after 2 p.m., the 26-year-old man was arguing with another man outside of the Trader Joe’s Distribution Center on Boeing Way.

As the argument escalated, the suspect shot the victim several times, according to the police department.

The victim was hospitalized and his condition is unknown.

Police are searching for the gunman, who they say is an Indian man in his 30s. He was seen driving away from the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

