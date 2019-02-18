Local Girl Vies to Become One of the First Female Eagle Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- After a two-year transition, the Boy Scouts of America will be adding girls to its admired, adventurous ranks.

Katherine Boggs could be the fourth generation of her family to soar to the ranks of Eagle Scout.

Though she's been part of every kind of activity the Boy Scouts could invite siblings to, Katherine became a full-fledged Scout on Feb. 1 under what's now known as Scouts BSA.

"They got to do camping a lot. I really, really love camping. Another thing they got to do a lot was a lot of shooting, like with archery," Katherine said.

The 16-year-old did not feel those same activities were embraced in the same way during her several short stints with the Girl Scouts.

"I think that for some people it's a great fit. It just wasn't for me, personally," she told FOX40.

Katherine helped to lead her first Scouts BSA campfire over the weekend as part of a female troop assistant scout mastered by her father, who also presides over more than 17,000 Northern California Scouts as president of the Golden Empire Council.

With generations of his family having pledged to stay physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight, it hurt that two of his three children couldn't be part of that tradition just because of their gender.

"We're training the leaders and the citizens for tomorrow and my belief is about half of those leaders and citizens are probably going to be women," said her father, Michael. "So it makes sense for us to have girls."

"When I was younger in school I actually got an award that said most likely to be CEO of a major company when I'm older and I thought that was just really cool that people could notice from a very early age that I'm a natural-born leader," Katherine said.

It's a trait that's pushing the 16-year-old to make it from level one Scout to the seventh and highest level of Eagle Scout by the normal standard of 18. That's all while not using the 22-month extension Scouts BSA is giving anyone just joining this year in the midst of the transition.

"It's going to take a lot of work because of all the time requirements of everything but I definitely think it's possible and something that I can do," Katherine said.

Katherine is going to fit in a lot of that early work around things like prom, which she has coming up in a few weeks, and all of the art projects she likes to do.

To keep to her tight timeline the new Scout has already strategized for her Eagle project. She wants to work with a veterinary clinic or a horse rescue to build extra kennels or stalls to help the animals.