Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect Accused of Shooting Man in the Face

Posted 10:09 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08PM, February 18, 2019

LODI — Police have arrested the suspect they say shot a man in the face last Tuesday in a Costco parking lot.

Gerardo Esquivel, 22 (Credit: Lodi Police Department)

The Lodi Police Department says Gerardo Esquivel was arrested Monday afternoon after he was spotted in a vehicle in Stockton.

The 22-year-old is accused of shooting the man during an argument in the Lodi parking lot on Reynolds Ranch Parkway. Esquivel drove away from the scene.

According to the police department, the victim was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after driving himself to the hospital.

Esquivel was booked into the Lodi City Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

A motive into the shooting is under investigation but it is believed to be drug-related.

