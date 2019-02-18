The 2nd Annual Mardi Bark Parade is back!

Join us for the 2nd annual Mardi Bark Parade at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Saturday, March 2nd!

This is an event for dog owners and animal lovers alike! We invite the Sacramento Region to join us for a festive day celebrating all animals. The day kicks off with a small parade featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear. The procession will end at the 1849 scene, where event sponsors, vendors, food, drinks, a doggy play area, and more will be set up as the celebration continues festival style. The Parade steps off at 11 AM and post-parade activities will go on until 1 PM.

All funds raised at this event will be donated to the Front Street Animal Shelter!

Join us in the parade or as a spectator – there will be plenty of fun for all! This is the first of what we hope becomes an annual tradition to celebrate love for our pets.

Register your dog TODAY for the Mardi Bark parade by clicking here!