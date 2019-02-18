Two Injured in Separate Downtown Modesto Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Two separate shootings late Sunday and early Monday in downtown Modesto injured two people and damaged storefronts.

Police said both incidents took place within hours of each other. The first was at J and 10th streets around 11:30 p.m.

The other was in a parking lot just a block away around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

"I heard all this 'dow, dow, dow.' It sounded like a machine gun," Alva Anderson, who heard both shootings, told FOX40.

Investigators say the gunman shot one person in the leg. Two windows at a nearby restaurant were broken but quickly replaced.

Police said one person was shot in the chest nearly three hours later at a nearby parking lot.

Anderson says he was devastated when he saw a man on the ground.

"Then I start praying to God, hoping that he’s not dead," he said.

Detectives say the suspected shooters in both incidents ran off and are still at large.

At one point during the evening, both victims had attended the Palladium night club, according to police.