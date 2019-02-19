9 Dogs Killed in Rancho Cordova Backyard Shed Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Investigators are hoping to determine the cause of a fire that killed nine dogs in Rancho Cordova.

Tuesday morning, around 5:45 a.m., law enforcement saw smoke above a neighborhood.

Fire crews drove around until they spotted the stack of smoke coming from a backyard on Aramon Drive.

Firefighters woke up the family and got into the backyard where they located a shed on fire. They were able to get the fire out quickly but the nine dogs inside had already died.

At this time, it is not known how old the dogs are or what breed.

Investigators say the shed was insulated and set up with multiple dog runs so they believe it was a backyard-breeder situation.

Investigators also say a heater may have sparked the fire.

No one inside the home was hurt.