Beautiful Wedding Venue at Camp Nauvoo

Posted 12:57 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, February 19, 2019
Camp Nauvoo offers the perfect destination wedding for our brides to hold their dream wedding in a beautiful Tahoe like setting next to year round Weber Creek. We offer day, weekend weddings, and specialize in Camping Weddings. We host a limited number of weddings for up to 150 people during the Spring and Fall each year. We have some availability for Fall 2019 and taking reservations for 2020.

More info:
2200 Camp Nauvoo Rd., Placerville
(916) 207-9441
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.