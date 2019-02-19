Beautiful Wedding Venue at Camp Nauvoo

Camp Nauvoo offers the perfect destination wedding for our brides to hold their dream wedding in a beautiful Tahoe like setting next to year round Weber Creek. We offer day, weekend weddings, and specialize in Camping Weddings. We host a limited number of weddings for up to 150 people during the Spring and Fall each year. We have some availability for Fall 2019 and taking reservations for 2020.



More info:

2200 Camp Nauvoo Rd., Placerville