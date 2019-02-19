Bill Would Create New Lanes on I-5, Highway 99 — With No Speed Limits

SACRAMENTO — For years, the state has been looking for a faster, easier way to travel between northern and southern California.

Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, has proposed new legislation to do just that.

“We thought let’s go ahead and have four lanes in the middle of the right of way, and let’s offer the opportunity to have no speed limit,” Moorlach said.

Moorlach’s bill, SB 319, would create two lanes in each direction on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 where drivers could put the pedal to the metal — similar to Germany’s Autobahn.

Moorlach says it’s an idea that could be a reality much faster than California’s high-speed rail.

“We’re just trying to provide some solutions,” he told FOX40. “Yes, they might be difficult but let’s think outside the box because this high-speed rail thing isn’t penciling out.”

Truck driver Herbert Ratliff feels the idea would clear more space on the road for big rigs, which have to travel slower.

“It would definitely help out,” Ratliff said. “It would get them out of our way, basically.”

But some drivers like Ashley Tell, who commutes on I-5 daily, say they will steer clear.

“I don’t think that’s safe,” Tell said. “A lot of people already drive over the speed limit and it can cause and has caused accidents.”

A recent study found Highway 99 to be the most dangerous road in the country, with the most deaths on the freeway.

Moorlach feels the dedicated fast lanes would instead make these freeways safer.

“The data shows that in Germany, we have less accidents,” Moorlach said.

The California Highway Patrol and High-Speed Rail Authority would not comment on pending legislation.