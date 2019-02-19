Davis Creamery Ice Cream Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Davis Creamery is inviting locals to dream up a new ice cream flavor for its annual Ice Cream Contest.

Beginning in early March we will choose 16 of the most unique and delicious flavors to go head to head in our bracketology contest! Every week two new flavors will be voted on by our customers. Winners will move through the brackets until the winner is announced in early June.

Some of our past winning flavors are Trifecta and Strawberry Oreo. Many of our rotating flavors are top 4 finishers! We are now taking ideas through March 1st! Come into the store to enter your flavor and a chance to win a $50 gift card.