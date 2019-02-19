Endangered Missing Advisory Activated for Missing Infant Taken by His Father

The California Highway Patrol reports law enforcement is searching for an 11-month-old boy who was taken by his father Friday.

Stinson Urrabazo’s father, Brian, took the child at around 7:20 p.m.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Sacramento and El Dorado Counties pic.twitter.com/iAB9m6uJsZ — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 20, 2019

In Tuesday’s alert, issued on behalf of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP says the boy is 27 inches tall and 25 pounds.

Brian Urrabazo is 36-years-old at 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

It’s believed Urrabazo is driving a white 2018 Kia Soul with California license plate number 8AEW010.

People in Sacramento and El Dorado counties should be on the lookout for the father and son. If seen, call 911.