Folsom Eye Doctor Says Thief Stole $10,000 Worth of Sunglasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- A Folsom ophthalmologist says a thief broke into her clinic Thursday to steal $10,000 worth of sunglasses.

Dr. Cecille Taylor shared the surveillance video of the break-in, which she says shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt walk out with hundreds of pairs of Oakley sunglasses, a laptop and cash.

According to Taylor, the thief appeared to know her security system well. She says he crawled along the floor to grab the sunglasses, avoiding the clinic's motion detectors, which were set incorrectly to pet mode.

"He knew there was a glass break alarm, he knew exactly where the cameras and motion detectors were," she told FOX40.

This is the fourth time in the past few years that the Creekside Drive clinic has been burglarized.