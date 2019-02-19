Heart Health Month: Simple Lifestyle Changes for a Healthy Heart

This morning at 6:45 a.m., nutrition program coordinator Heidi Hall will join FOX40 to talk about how to maintain a healthy heart.

To celebrate National Heart Month this February, we have some tips to help you take care of your heart.

From doing some simple exercises and healthy snacks, nutrition program coordinator Heidi Hall has some easy tips to follow to get your heart on a healthy track.

Try These Three Indoor Activities to Boost Your Heart Rate

A yoga routine you can do anytime

Pilates exercises you can do from your desk

Essential mobility moves to boost your workouts

Five Guilt-Free Healthy Bedtime Snacks