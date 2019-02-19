Man Arrested after Placer County Chase Ends in Fiery Crash

Posted 12:55 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, February 19, 2019

MEADOW VISTA — Sheriff’s deputies in Placer County arrested a man Tuesday morning after a chaotic chase and crash.

Investigators say a deputy near Gold Run tried to pull over a work truck that had been reported stolen out of the Rocklin area.

The truck fled, leading the deputy on a chase into Meadow Vista. The truck then rolled and crashed into a tree.

Investigators said the man was able to get out of the truck and kept running from officers. The sheriff’s office says the man kept running even though a CHP officer Tased him several times.

The man was ultimately captured by a K-9 and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said several deputies and CHP officers were injured during the chase and were treated at a nearby hospital. None of the injuries were described as serious.

