Missing Skier Found Dead at South Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Ski Resort

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Douglas County authorities confirmed that a 62-year-old missing skier has been found dead after an almost 24-hour search.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell says Brett Herrick of Seaside, California was reported missing at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Heavenly ski resort on the south end of the lake.

He was last seen by his girlfriend in the Stagecoach Lodge area at about 11:30 a.m.

On Monday, a helicopter from Naval Air Station Fallon assisted deputies and the Heavenly ski patrol in the search before it was suspended due to darkness Monday evening.

Howell says Herrick’s body was located Tuesday morning buried deep in the snow.

Authorities say it appears to be a case of “snow immersion.” They believe Herrick crashed into really deep powder and couldn’t get out.

Herrick was considered an advanced skier.