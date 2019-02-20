Amador County Deputy Trudges Through Snow to Rescue Elderly Woman from Cold, Dark Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIONEER -- When Amador County Deputy Casey Wilson got to Joan Almstrom's home on Saturday, he had dug through knee-high snow to find her inside, bundled up in blankets without heat, electricity or a phone to call for help.

Joan's son is grateful that his mom’s alive after a recent snow storm left her trapped in her Pioneer home.

"They went beyond their norm, I thought, to take care of my mom," Rick Almstrom said.

Deputy Wilson responded to the home that night to do a welfare check after a concerned neighbor called.

"Upon arriving, I showed up and noticed that there was a blanket of snow on the ground and no footprints or anything. And the house was dark, which automatically set off some alarms in my head saying, 'Something could be wrong,'" Wilson said.

Joan, 94, was clearly struggling to stay warm. He asked to take her to a nearby hotel to escape the cold.

"She was more than happy to go to Jackson Rancheria. I couldn't get her up out of the house fast enough," he said. "She was really excited to go."

Rick Almstrom says he is relieved that Wilson got there in time.

"Without him going to help her, she would be sitting there freezing with no electricity, no heat. And I don't think that would help her very much at the age of 94," he said.

Not only did Wilson take Joan to a nearby hotel, but he also made sure her room was covered and she got a hot meal.

"We rely on the deputies to do the right thing when they get there and Casey did more than the right thing," said Amador County Sheriff Marin Ryan.

But if you ask Wilson, he says he was only doing what any other deputy would do.

"I don’t think I'm a hero," he said. "I'm just doing what I've been taught by this agency and by other people down the line."

Now, the Almstroms are thanking their lucky stars that Joan is in good health and they live in a community that looks out for their neighbors.