El Dorado County Deputies Find Missing Woman Dead in Her Car

EL DORADO HILLS — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing 49-year-old woman was found dead in her car Wednesday afternoon.

Brooke Harris last seen on surveillance video at the Red Hawk Casino Thursday afternoon.

The wife and mother of two was found unresponsive around 4:30 p.m. in her 2015 Toyota Highlander in a local church parking lot. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being investigated but the sheriff’s office reports there was no evidence of foul play.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant Anthony Prencipe says Harris’ cell phone was left behind at her home and “there was no evidence of foul play or any criminal activity inside of the house.”

Harris’ disappearance was out of character, according to friends.