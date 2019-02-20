Lawmakers Take Aim at Sugary Drinks with 5 New Bills

FOX40’s Doug Johnson will have complete reports tonight on FOX40 News at 5 & 6

SACRAMENTO — Several state lawmakers are proposing a series of bills to restrict sugary drinks in California.

“We are here quite simply because we are in a public health crisis,” Assem. Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, said.

Bonta and a number of other assembly members and senators plan introduced five bills Wednesday that would not only tax soda and other sugary drinks, but also limit serving sizes, coupons and deals, and displays. One would also require sugary drinks to carry warning labels similar to cigarettes.

“And you can legally still buy sodas under any of the bills that were introduced today,” Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, said. “We’re not taking them off the shelves, we’re saying, ‘Informed choice.'”

The California Medical Association and California Dental Association both support the legislation.

“Sugar-sweetened beverages are the single largest source of added sugar in the diet of young people,” CMA Vice Chair Shannon Udvic-Constant said.

Some of the tax money will go to education and offset health and economic costs associated with overconsumption of sugar, but lawmakers have not set a price on that tax yet.

Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, says in the past he’s looked at around 2 cents per liquid ounce.

Kids and parents FOX40 spoke to at a South Sacramento gas station say they’re not so sure about these bills.

“It’s up to a parent to say, ‘Hey, that’s enough,'” parent Jay Marquez said.

Marquez says he allows his son the occasional ICEE. While he says he doesn’t support the tax, he also says the cost wouldn’t stop him from buying his son what he wants.

“When it comes to him he gets a hundred (percent) at school, then I don’t care about the price,” Marquez said.

Four of these bills are on the Assembly side while one is on the Senate side. If Senate Bill 347 becomes law, California would become the first state to require a warning label on sodas.

Here is how each bill breaks down: