Author and athlete Matt Fitzgerald is in the studio with Simone to talk about his newest book, "Life is a Marathon." He explains why his books not only benefit those on athletic journeys but also those on mental health journeys,
‘Life is a Marathon’ with Matt Fitzgerald
-
Woman who Survived Cancer Fight Names Baby after Doctor who Saved Her Life
-
Open the Vaults: Unpublished Salinger Work to be Released
-
Photo Shows Jayme Closs Reunited with Aunt, Dog After Rescue
-
Breath Test to Detect Multiple Cancers Early Begins Large Trial
-
What We Know About the Suspect in the Kidnapping of Jayme Closs
-
-
Jayme Closs’ Parents Were Killed Because They Were ‘Barrier’ to Her Kidnapping, Sheriff Says
-
She Used to Scrub Toilets for $9 an Hour. Now Her Book About It Is a Best-Seller
-
Manteca Pastor Searches for Beloved Bible Stolen in Truck Break-In
-
Adventures of One Up Max: Runic and the Crystal Cave
-
Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
-
-
Fairfield Couple Documents 76-Year Marriage in New Book, from WWII to Present Day
-
Calls for Justice During Funeral of Black Man Killed at Mall
-
Magician and Actor Ricky Jay, of ‘Boogie Nights,’ Dies at 72