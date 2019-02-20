Residents Left Unsettled by Dead Coyotes Found Hanging on Stanislaus County Fence

Warning: The video below contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A shocking sight along a rural Stanislaus County road had drivers stopping to take notice.

Seven dead coyotes were strung up and hanging from a fence along 26 Mile Road in Farmington, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A man who lives right across the road said the pictures of the animal carcasses lined up and hanging were unsettling.

"I’ve heard from farmers before that they’ll shoot a coyote and hang them on the fence, scare them away. Again but not five or six at a time," he told FOX40. "I don’t think it’s scaring them away. I think it’s more of the smell."

The coyotes were no longer there Wednesday night but the string used to tie and them hang them still remained.

FOX40 was told by the man who lives at the property that he was the one who took them down a few days ago. He said he has no idea who brought them there or why they did it.

"This is the kind of behavior that most hunters consider completely unethical," said Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Foy says bizarre as it is, technically hanging dead coyotes is not a violation of any laws.

If someone is protecting pets or livestock, they don't need a license to shoot a coyote. Hunting at night could be considered poaching, which is illegal, according to Foy.

However, Foy says that does not justify hanging them.

"Ranchers see it as totally useless. It doesn’t work to scare coyotes away," he said.

It did bother those who live nearby, who were left with questions and hoping the fence stays clear from now on.

The people who live on the property said they see people hunting nearby at night. They said they’ve called deputies and highway patrol officers but have not gotten much help.