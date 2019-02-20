Roseville Testing Groundwater Storage Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The city of Roseville is taking full advantage of the recent storms and water surplus going into Folsom Reservoir to fully test its groundwater storage plan.

The city currently has six groundwater pumping stations that were used during the drought. But the stations have the ability to pump water back into the aquifer as well.

The Folsom Dam currently has three gates open to release enough water so it has room to capture flood water.

Roseville Utility officials say it’s just the right time to do a larger scale test of its water injection strategy.

For the next two weeks, two of the stations will pump water back into the ground to be used later during water shortages. The water comes from the Folsom Reservoir and goes through the city's water treatment plant first.

The testing will give utility workers experience in monitoring the system at higher capacities.

It will also give operators an idea of what rates the water can be pumped into the ground. Water migration will also be studied. The information will be shared with other communities that are looking at groundwater storage to diversify water supplies.

Water officials say the Folsom Reservoir is the primary water source for Roseville which can be augmented significantly when water levels go down through the use of groundwater.

The city is already planning more pumping stations to add to the six already in place.