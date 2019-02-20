Tracking Your Health at Dexafit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karma is out at DexFit in Folsom learning all about her fitness with four different body tests.

1. Map Your Body Mass

The machine quantifies your lean, fat, and bone mass (to identify osteoporosis), and visceral fat (which correlates to your risk for hormonal imbalances and disease)

2. 3D Scanning Analysis- Takes over 200+ Body Measurements.

Posture analysis. Reveal imbalances in muscle symmetry and strength, flexibility, and joint mechanics.

3. Vo2max Performance

DexaFit's Vo2max test pinpoints your precise fitness level, pure endurance potential, and cardiovascular degeneration. Learn yours if you want to exercise smarter, avoid overtraining, and detect any early signs of disease.