Become a Stockton Scholar Today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Stockton Scholars team needs Stockton students to apply for their scholarships by Saturday, March 2nd at 11:59pm. We’ll be discussing what our program is, the great progress being done to ensure students are prepared for college and applying for our scholarships, our Stockton Kings night this Saturday, February 23rd, in collaboration with their team and Mayor Michael Tubbs in support of our program, and how Stockton Scholars is changing the lives of Stockton’s youth.

More info:

Stockton Kings Versus Northern Arizona Suns

Saturday

7pm

Stockton Arena

Stockton.Gleague.NBA.com