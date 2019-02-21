Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
54°
54°
Low
34°
High
57°
Fri
33°
58°
Sat
40°
58°
Sun
48°
58°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
BTW
Posted 1:28 PM, February 21, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:59PM, February 21, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
El Dorado County Deputies Find Missing Woman Dead in Her Car
Walmart to Host ‘Baby Savings Day’ This Saturday at Select Stores
Missing Skier Found Dead at South Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Ski Resort
Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect Accused of Shooting Man in the Face
Latest News
Video Captures Woman Interrupting 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Shoot with Rant
Teacher Stops Bullying By Inspiring Students
Arkansas Legislator Proposes Cutting Lunch Funding From Schools That Struggle to Improve Reading Skills
Daily Burn
Studio40 LIVE
Welcome Back Gary!
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.