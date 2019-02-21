California’s First Episcopal Church Raising Funds for Restorations

Posted 6:21 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27PM, February 21, 2019

COLOMA -- Emmanuel Church in the Marshall Gold Discovery State Park was the first Episcopal church in California.

Built in 1855, the white wooden structure has quite a history -- and it's in need of extensive repairs.

"Got to the point where we thought it was unsafe to hold services here anymore," said park historian Edwin Allen.

The park association says it has raised $25,000 for restorations so far -- but its goal is a hefty $3 million. If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe page click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.