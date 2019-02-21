IBM Joins Aggie Square Project on Stockton Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The University of California, Davis and city leaders on Thursday announced a major collaboration for its new Aggie Square project in Oak Park.

IBM is partnering with the university to bring the latest in innovation to its Sacramento campus.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May made the announcement at the campus flanked by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Congresswoman Doris Matsui and representatives for IBM.

“This opportunity to work with the Aggie Square team and the Aggie Square initiative is something that is very exciting for us,” IBM Client Director Kim Hewitt said.

Aggie Square will be an innovation hub along Stockton Boulevard that’ll focus on healthcare and technology while incorporating the Oak Park community. There will be mixed-use housing, restaurants and businesses.

Before coming to UC Davis, May brought a similar concept to Georgia Tech University.

“The basic concept is very similar in that we will have a live-learn-work play ecosystem for our students, our facilities, our researchers and our company partners,” he said.

City leaders are also promising that this not only makes a change for Sacramento but, more specifically, the community in and around Stockton Boulevard.

“The fact is many of our working families have to commute 30 to 40 miles to get a job,” Councilman Eric Guerra said. “The supply chain that comes in with an international company helps us provide local jobs so people don’t have to do that.”

May says construction on the multi-million dollar project is expected to be completed in the next five to 10 years.