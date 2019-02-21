Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 13th Annual International Wedding Festival is where you can plan your big day in just one day with rows and rows of the area's finest wedding & event professionals under one roof, just for you! See a live fashion show, enter to win a trip to Cancun, meet wedding professionals and learn how to plan a wedding at our live wedding planning seminars with industry experts! First 50 brides receive a free bridal veil! First 100 couples receive $1000 Bridal Bucks! This year, we have many special promotions planned! Come be a part of the celebration and let us help you plan yours.International Wedding FestivalSunday11amStockton Civic Auditorium(209) 781-9500