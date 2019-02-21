The 13th Annual International Wedding Festival is where you can plan your big day in just one day with rows and rows of the area's finest wedding & event professionals under one roof, just for you! See a live fashion show, enter to win a trip to Cancun, meet wedding professionals and learn how to plan a wedding at our live wedding planning seminars with industry experts! First 50 brides receive a free bridal veil! First 100 couples receive $1000 Bridal Bucks! This year, we have many special promotions planned! Come be a part of the celebration and let us help you plan yours.
More info:
International Wedding Festival
Sunday
11am
Stockton Civic Auditorium
(209) 781-9500
InternationalWeddingFestival.com