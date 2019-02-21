Investigators Believe Suspect in Tahoe City Shooting was Found Dead in Church

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say a 52-year-old Reno man who was a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tahoe City last weekend has died of an apparent suicide.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they had identified Salvador Murillo Cabrera as a suspect in the killing of 33-year-old Octavio Villa Villanueva of Sparks Saturday evening at the Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City, California.

The sheriff’s office says investigators were awaiting ballistic results when they determined Cabrera was deceased and apparently died by suicide.

Detectives say the victim and the suspect were former co-workers at a restaurant in Tahoe City.

They say the suspect believed the victim was having an affair with his wife but investigators don’t know if that was true.

KRNV-TV reported Cabrera was found dead Sunday in a church in Sun Valley north of Reno.