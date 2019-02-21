Overturned Tractor-Trailer Blocks All Lanes of Westbound I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — A major crash blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon between Vacaville and Fairfield.

At 3:07 p.m., the CHP reports a big rig carrying crushed cars overturned, blocking traffic east of Cherry Glen Road.

Drivers were being diverted away from the crash and onto Lagoon Valley Road.

As crews work to clear the tractor-trailer and the cars from the roadway, there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

No one was injured in the crash.

Stay with FOX40 for more traffic updates.