Sac Fashion Week Emerging Showcase

Sacramento Fashion Week Emerging Showcase will be held on February 23rd, 2019! This event will highlight the work of student designers from schools in and around Northern California and well as upcoming designers who are about to make their labels known. Designers Ashley and Cailin will be previewing two of their pieces that will be a part of their bigger line that will be shown Saturday evening, hair and make-up is done by hair and make-up students from Paul Mitchell - The School.

More info:

Sacramento Fashion Week Emerging Showcase

Saturday

6 - 9pm

2100 Arden Way

Tickets: $10 and up

SacFashionWeek.net