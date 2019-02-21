Smash-and-Grab Thieves Ram Van into Little Caesars in Antelope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE -- At least three people backed a van right through the front of a Little Caesars in Antelope early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the smash-and-grab thieves slammed their van into the business on Elverta and Walerga roads twice before taking a safe.

Customer Raphael Daffon said it makes him mad to think of someone targeting one of his favorite spots.

"Definitely, especially in the community and so close to the high school," Daffon said.

The owners of Little Caesars told FOX40 detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department asked them not to talk about the incident.

Those who run 3 Monkeys Vape and Smokes shop next door said their heavy display cases were thrown to the floor face-first as the van rammed the building.

If you know anything about this crime, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department wants to hear from you.