Stockton Port Commissioner Accused of Deadly DUI Crash Appears in Court

STOCKTON -- Victor Mow, Stockton's current port commissioner and former vice mayor, appeared in court Thursday as he faces a charge of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Mow was arrested in November following a suspected DUI crash on Country Club Boulevard that killed 82-year-old Muhammad Ashraf Butt.

Ashraf Butt was walking home from his mosque on Country Club when he was hit. Mow had just left a holiday party and investigators say his blood-alcohol content level was .10, well over the legal limit.

It was eight weeks before the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office charged Mow, who paid $45,000 to remain out on bond.

During that time, Mow went on a paid business trip to Hawaii with other city commissioners.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that instead of posting bond again, Mow will be allowed to post the equity of his home as collateral to ensure he continues to show up for future court dates.

Mow's attorney tells FOX40 they're still waiting to collect additional details of the case from the state and are conducting their own investigation into the crash.