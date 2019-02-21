‘We Need Closure’: More Questions Than Answers after Mother of 3 Hit, Killed along I-5 in Stockton

STOCKTON — A mother of three was hit and killed last week while walking along Interstate 5 in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lillian Willis describes her mom, 42-year-old September Escobar, as a family person.

“She was a really sweet and amazing person,” she said. “She was just a really supportive mom.”

In photos, Escobar is surrounded by loved ones — loved ones who are now left with unanswered questions about her sudden and tragic death.

“I just got a random text on Instagram saying my mom was in a car accident,” Willis said.

Initial reports from CHP last Tuesday said a pedestrian, later identified as Escobar, was fatally hit by a moving vehicle while walking along Interstate 5 in Stockton.

Officers say she was later struck by multiple cars passing by on the freeway, but investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened.

“My mom’s not a suicidal person. She just wouldn’t be walking on the freeway for no reason,” Willis told FOX40. “Something had to have happened.”

Willis says she wants to know the details surrounding her mother’s death, which at this point are still unclear.

“It’s just sad to know that the only thing you do know is that she is getting hit by multiple cars and getting hit by a big rig,” Willis said.

Willis is asking anyone who may have witnessed her mother’s death to come forward.

“We need closure,” she said. “We can’t sit here wondering what happened to our mom.”

Meanwhile, the CHP is continuing its investigation.

Escobar’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign for funeral expenses.