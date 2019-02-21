Young Woman Hit in the Face, Robbed While Walking to Her Car in Modesto

Bridgette Bjorlo will have more on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

MODESTO — A woman in her early 20s was assaulted and robbed Saturday in downtown Modesto.

Police say it happened just after midnight as the woman unlocked her car near 10th and L streets. She was hit in the face before her backpack was pulled off her.

Sharon Aldridge told FOX40 the incident is sad but not all that surprising due to what she calls a pattern of crime in the neighborhood.

“What can we do about it if we are not all together as a community trying to keep each other safe?” she said.

Modesto police told FOX40 by phone the victim provided the department with a detailed description of the two suspects who got away with her purse after taking it out of her backpack.

Investigators put together sketches of the men and released the images just days after the attack in an effort to track down the people responsible as quickly as possible.

“It’s kind of a violent crime if you ask me. A single woman out at night being attacked by two men and her purse being stolen,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. “So, it’s not something that happens every day. We just feel it’s important to capture these guys soon.”

Others living in Modesto say they hope safety improves in the area.

“It needs to stop happening. It’s bad in Modesto,” said resident Mariant Thomas.

“It could be my mother, someone’s sister, daughter,” said resident Givanti Simpson. “I do feel bad for them, my condolences go out to them. But that’s why I don’t hang out here too much.”

The Modesto community agrees on one thing — they want the suspects in Sunday’s crime arrested and off the streets sooner rather than later.

“I hope they catch them and that hope we can stand together,” Aldridge told FOX40. “These drivers and whoever else is out there listening, we need to get justice for that individual.”

Police said the suspects were still at large Thursday night and are encouraging people who recognize them to report tips to Crime Stoppers.

They were seen driving away in what appeared to be a Ford Mustang with a tail fin on the trunk and front-end damage. The driver’s side headlight was also out.